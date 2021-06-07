Investigation Continues After Shots Fired In Lake Ozark

One man’s in jail pending formal charges after a gunshot went off in Lake Ozark early Saturday morning.

Police were called to Jiffy Stop on Bagnell Dam Boulevard just after 2 o’clock Saturday morning.

Investigators say they found a 9 millimeter shell casing in the parking lot when they arrived.

Officers report a fight had been going on involving two brothers, but three people ended up detained.

No names are being released at this time and we’ll pass along more details as soon as they’re available here on News / Talk KRMS.

Additional Info:

Investigation continues into an incident involving the discharge of a weapon about 2:11 a.m. Saturday at Jiffy Stop in Lake Ozark, according to the Lake Ozark Police Department.

A man in his 30s is being held in Miller County Jail in Tuscumbia pending formal charges.

According to the LOPD, officers responded to Jiffy Stop, 3360 Bagnell Dam Blvd., where a fight was in progress and a male subject was waving a firearm. The altercation involved two brothers and eventually three subjects were detained.

Initial investigation indicates one brother pulled a firearm from his waist band and discharged it into the air and continued to wave the gun. A third individual retrieved the gun from the subject before law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Officers observed a 9 mm casing in the parking lot.

No other details are available at this time.