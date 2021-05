We’re learning more about a shooting in Eldon that has one man recovering in the hospital and another man facing charges.

The Eldon Police Department says on Facebook the victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in their foot.

Police say Travis Crown of Pineville, Missouri was arrested after a short pursuit.

The Miller County Prosecutor’s Office is charging Crown with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

We’ll have more details on this story once they’re available.