Investigation Continues Into Another Soldier’s Death At Fort Leonard Wood

By

An investigation remains underway in the death of an 18-year-old Army Solider stationed at Fort Leonard Wood.

Officials say Private Jamal Rogers of Conyers Georgia, was found dead from a gunshot wound on August 20th inside of a barracks complex.

It’s unknown at this time how he received that gunshot wound.

Rogers entered the Army in July of this year, assigned to the 2nd Battalion and the 10th Infantry Regiment.

Both the Fort Leonard Wood Law Enforcement team and the US Army Criminal Investigation command are investigating, however both agencies say no foul play is suspected at this time.

Just a few weeks ago another Solider died, after going on a Kayaking trip on the Gasconade river.

His body was recovered several days after he had been reported missing.

 

******Public Affairs Office

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (Aug. 24, 2021) A Fort Leonard Wood Soldier was found unresponsive Monday, Aug. 23, at approximately 3 p.m. at a training area here, according to Fort Leonard Wood’s Directorate of Emergency Services.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene within minutes and transported the Soldier by ambulance to the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital where the Soldier was pronounced deceased at 7:32 p.m. by GLWACH personnel.

The Soldier, Staff Sgt. Robert Early, 34, whose home of record is listed as Gifford, Illinois, was a combat medic with Fort Leonard Wood’s General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our teammate, Staff Sgt. Robert Early. As a committed Soldier, medic, friend and valued member of our team, his loss is not just felt within our formation, but across the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, Fort Leonard Wood and our Army,” said Maj. Gen. James Bonner, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general. “As we mourn Staff Sgt. Early’s passing, our sincere thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the GLWACH team during this difficult time.”

An investigation surrounding the circumstances of this incident is ongoing.

