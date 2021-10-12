News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Investigation Continues Into Cause Of Camdenton House Fire

The investigation continues into the cause of a house fire on Gold Finch Road in Camdenton. Deputy Chief Drew Stark says the investigation is now in the hands of the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Firefighters responded to the scene during the early morning hours on Thursday and, upon arrival, discovered the top floor and roof fully involved. Water had to be shuttled into the area to fight the blaze with Osage Beach, Sunrise Beach and Lebanon assisting. Nobody was home at the time but some family pets did perish in the fire which kept personnel on the scene for over seven hours.

