Investigation Continues Into Human Remains Found In Camden County

Still no word from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department into the identity of human remains discovered in Linn Creek.

Chief Deputy Jimmy Brashear says the department has a couple possibilities but cannot release any more information until the process is finished “We sent the body to the coroner’s office in Springfield….we got it up there about last Thursday, and we are waiting to hear from them. From there we will need to send it out for DNA testing to find out exactly who it is.”

The remains were discovered back on October 22nd by two men who were searching for arrowheads in the area of highway-54 and Route-Y.

Despite not having a confirmed identity, the sheriff’s department also says foul play is not suspected and there does not appear to be a threat to the public.