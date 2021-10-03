Investigation Into The Disappearance Of Cassidy Rainwater Continues

The investigation into the disappearance of Dallas County Resident Cassidy Rainwater continues.

According to the Sheriff’s office, they are still waiting for DNA evidence to be returned and that can take up to 30 days.

58-year-old James Phelps and 56-year-old Timothy Norton, both of Lebanon, each face charges of first-degree kidnapping in Rainwater’s disappearance.

Both remain in jail on no bond.

The investigation began with the FBI was sent photos of Rainwater, showing her partly nude and being held in a cage.

Phelps had claimed that Rainwater left his house in the middle of the night in July, and he hasn’t seen or heard from her since.