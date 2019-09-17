News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Investigation Underway After Body Found at Camdenton Walmart

Camdenton Police have released some details surrounding the discovery of a body in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Chief Laura Wright says that the initial call came in shortly after 5:15 Monday afternoon after an employee discovered an unresponsive male subject in the rear cargo area of an SUV. Wright also says the man, identified as 45-year-old James Warner of Joplin, was laying on a mattress with clothing items found around him and that it was apparent Warner was dead. The body has been turned over to the medical examiner and the investigation is described as pending.

