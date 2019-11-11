Investigation Underway After Two Found Dead in Camden County

The following is a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office regarding an investigation that is underway into the deaths of two people discovered Sunday:

On 11/10/19 deputies responded to the area of Racquet Club Drive reference a check the wellbeing. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased female and male at the residence. The two individuals were identified as Anand P Torres age 41 and Kourtney L Torres age 29 both of Lake Ozark, MO. According to Capt. Chris Twitchel, the cause and manner of death and are still currently under investigation.