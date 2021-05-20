Investigators Looking For Man Who Beat Elderly Woman In Edwards

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who beat up a 70-year-old woman in Edwards, Missouri

The 70-year-old woman was supposed to celebrate her birthday with her daughter in Kansas City, but she never showed up.

“She went out to walk her dog, and she came back into the house then walked down stairs….she was confronted by a Male subject who beat her, it’s the last thing she remembers” says Chief Deputy Jim Brashear with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

He tells KRMS News the victim’s daughter called on a neighbor to check on her mother, and he found the woman unconscious “She was then transported to Lake Regional hospital by ambulance and then at that point, based on her injuries, she was life-flighted to University Hospital in Columbia.”

Deputies say she later told them she had never seen the man before.

If you have any information about the attack, you’re urged to call the Camden County Sheriff’s Office right away.

***More information…..

Press Release May 19, 2021

On May 18th at 11pm, Deputies responded to 2000 block of Lick Creek Rd in Edwards Missouri, reference to a 70-year-old female who had been severely beaten during a burglary in progress.

On arrival, Deputies made contact with the victim who said, she arrived home after walking her dog, went downstairs and was assaulted. The victim said she had never seen the person before. Because of her injuries, she was unable to call anyone, and was found after a neighbor was requested by a family member to check on her.

Due to the severity of her injuries, she was transported to Lake Regional Hospital and life flighted to Columbia University. Deputies are still trying to identify and locate the suspect and are requesting assistance from the public.

If you have any information, contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243. You may remain anonymous.