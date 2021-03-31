IRS Warns About Phishing Scam Affected EDU E-Mail Addresses

If you have an email address ending in .edu in the Lake Area, the IRS wants you to be aware.

The Internal Revenue Service says there’s a phishing scam going around targeting students at both public and private universities.

Officials say you might see an email that looks like it’s from the I-R-S, and the subject line might say, ‘Tax Refund Payment’ or ‘Recalculation of your tax refund payment.’

The email might ask you to click a link before a website starts asking for personal information, like a social security number.

If you get this kind of email you’re urged not to open it and to report it to the I-R-S.