Issue of Short-Term Rentals Comes to Screeching Halt in Lake Ozark

The possibility of short-term rentals being allowed to operate in Lake Ozark is an apparent dead issue…at least for the time being.

About 40 people showed up Wednesday afternoon for a planning and zoning committee meeting to consider the issue which proponents claim would increase the city’s tax revenue.

Most of those who showed up for the meeting didn’t buy into that and voiced complaints over allowing for short-term rentals.

The P&Z Committee decided to table the issue for further review while Mayor Dennis Newberry suggested there may be a constitutional issue with disallowing short-term rentals to operate within the city.

The issue is to be looked at further before any possible action is taken by the board of aldermen.