Another person has thrown their hat into the ring for the Camdenton School Board positions that are coming up in the April 2022 elections.

In a letter submitted to KRMS News, resident Jacob Neusche says he’s running as a Laker Graduate and supportive spouse of a Camdenton District staff member.

Neusche who’s Vice President at a local bank has volunteered for the Camden County P&Z board for the past eight years and currently serves as the board’s chairman.

Nuesche joins Matt Burns and John Seward, who were recently endorsed by General Michael Flynn of the Trump Administration, along with incumbent candidates Nancy Masterson & Eric Walters.

You can read more about Neusche below:

Dear Camdenton Community,

My name is Jacob Neusche and I’m excited to announce my candidacy for the Camdenton School Board.

I’m looking forward to reinvesting in the community that invested in me.

I am a Camdenton Laker graduate, proud Football and Speech and Debate Alumni, passionate Laker parent, and supportive spouse of a Camdenton School District Staff.

I have spent the last 15 years in Finance, currently a Vice President at a local community bank. I earned a Masters Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

For the last eight years, I have volunteered to serve on the Camden County Planning and Zoning Board, currently as Chairman.

I believe my background in finance and business, conservative values, and passion for student and staff success make me uniquely qualified to serve on the Camdenton School Board.

I hope to join the Board to build upon its successes and help move forward the district’s Strategic Plan for student success and staff wellness. There is always a need for specific skills on a well-rounded board to plan and understand the budget, manage finances, and demystify questions to move the school district forward for lasting success.

Here are my goals for the Laker community:

-Financial oversight, transparency, and sustainability.

-Improve individualized learning for all students and support for teachers.

-Increase collaborative and safe dialogue for staff.

If you share a similar vision, I ask for your vote in April’s election!

Jacob Neusche, MBA

Business Mind, Student & Staff Heart, Laker Soul