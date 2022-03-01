A staff member with the Benton County Sheriff’s office, working in the jail department, is now facing charges for sex crimes involving a minor.

According to a post from Sheriff Knox, 42-year-old Nicholas Murphy was taken into custody Friday in Pettis County.

The Sheriff’s department says they’ve placed Murphy on unpaid leave “until further notice” and that both the Sheriff’s office and the Benton County Prosecutor will not be involved in Murphy’s case.

The charge of 1st degree statutory rape or attempted rape with a person less than 14 years of age stems from Platte County Missouri.

At this time no further details have been released.