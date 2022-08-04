News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

January 6th, 2021, Capitol Breach Suspect Arrested in Osage Beach

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Aug 3, 2022

A Missouri man is taken into custody after being identified in a criminal complaint for, allegedly, participating in the January 6th, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. The U.S. Attorney General’s office says 36-year-old Jerod Thomas Bargar, of Centralia, is charged with the felony offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings. Bargar also faces related misdemeanor charges. He was arrested in Osage Beach and expected to make his first appearance on Wednesday in the Western District Court of Missouri.

Since the January 6th breach of the Capitol, more than 850 individuals have been arrested including more than 260 for assaulting or impeding law enforcement in connection to the breach.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

