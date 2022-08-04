A Missouri man is taken into custody after being identified in a criminal complaint for, allegedly, participating in the January 6th, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. The U.S. Attorney General’s office says 36-year-old Jerod Thomas Bargar, of Centralia, is charged with the felony offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings. Bargar also faces related misdemeanor charges. He was arrested in Osage Beach and expected to make his first appearance on Wednesday in the Western District Court of Missouri.

Since the January 6th breach of the Capitol, more than 850 individuals have been arrested including more than 260 for assaulting or impeding law enforcement in connection to the breach.