Jeff City Man Facing Charges After October 31st Altercation With Camden County Deputy

A Jefferson City man accused of leading law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit and then attacking a Camden County deputy has been formally charged in connection to the October 31st incident.

The probable cause statement indicates that a pursuit started along the Horseshoe Bend Parkway continuing onto Bittersweet before coming to an end in the parking lot of Camden On The Lake.

After the stop, it’s alleged that 45-year-old Daniel Guy Hague ran at the deputy becoming involved in a physical altercation.

The deputy, who suffered cuts to his head, was able to bring Hague under control by tasering him.

Hague was described as, likely, intoxicated at the time, but refused to submit to a test and was taken to Lake Regional for a blood draw.

Hague was then transported to the Camden County Jail where he’s being held with a scheduled hearing to consider bond on the docket for Thursday.