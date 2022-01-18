Not all state capitals are created equally…that’s according to Adam McCann, Financial Writer for wallethub.com which put together a ranking of the state capitals based on several indicators such as quality of education and health, affordability and economic well-being.

Jefferson City ranks near the middle coming in at #28 despite ranking at the top for most affordable housing, tied for first with the lowest unemployment rate and third for the lowest crime rate.

The nation’s best capital, according to wallethub.com, is Austin, Texas, while the worst is Trenton, New Jersey.

***More info:

With 17 state capitals being the most populated cities in their states, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best State Capitals for Safety & More, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.

To identify the most livable seats of state government, WalletHub compared all 50 state capitals across 49 key metrics, ranging from the cost of living to K–12 school-system quality to the share of residents who are fully vaccinated.

Top 20 State Capitals 1. Austin, TX 11. Des Moines, IA 2. Raleigh, NC 12. Denver, CO 3. Madison, WI 13. Nashville, TN 4. Boise, ID 14. Atlanta, GA 5. Lincoln, NE 15. Helena, MT 6. Concord, NH 16. Olympia, WA 7. Salt Lake City, UT 17. St. Paul, MN 8. Columbus, OH 18. Montpelier, VT 9. Bismarck, ND 19. Annapolis, MD 10. Oklahoma City, OK 20. Santa Fe, NM

Best vs. Worst

Concord, New Hampshire, has the lowest violent-crime rate per 1,000 residents , 1.92, which is 9.6 times lower than in Little Rock, Arkansas, the city with the highest at 18.50.

, 1.92, which is 9.6 times lower than in Little Rock, Arkansas, the city with the highest at 18.50. Austin, Texas, has the highest median household income (adjusted for cost of living) , $70,310, which is 2.2 times higher than in Hartford, Connecticut, the city with the lowest at $31,851.

, $70,310, which is 2.2 times higher than in Hartford, Connecticut, the city with the lowest at $31,851. Montpelier, Vermont, has the highest share of adults age 25 and older with at least a bachelor’s degree, 61.60 percent, which is five times higher than in Trenton, New Jersey, the city with the lowest at 12.20 percent.

To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/ best-state-capitals/19030