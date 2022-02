A Jefferson City man accused of aiding in a bank robbery in Columbia is set to go to trial soon.

During a Friday hearing, 39-year-old Jamaar Curtis had most of his motions denied or deferred until his upcoming jury trial on the 23rd.

The credit union robbery, which took place in January, 2020, ended with one other, Deante Wilder, arrested as well a few weeks after Curtis. Wilder pleaded guilty last year, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.