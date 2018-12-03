News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Jefferson City Teen Arrested in Camden County After Reported High-Speed Chase

A 19-year-old from Jefferson City finds himself put on a 24-hour hold in the Camden County Jail after, reportedly, leading authorities on a high speed pursuit. Details of the pursuit are unconfirmed but it’s believed that Michael Bouchee was driving the vehicle that reached speeds over 80 miles per hour on Bagnell Dam and well in excess of 100-miles per hour on Highway-54. The highway patrol does confirm that Bouchee was taken into custody shortly after 10:00 Saturday night. The teenager faces pending charges of felony resisting arrest, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, not having a valid driver’s license, careless and imprudent driving and failure to yield to emergency vehicles.

