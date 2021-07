A Jefferson City woman has died after drowning in the Missouri River over the Holiday weekend.

According to the Highway Patrol’s Water Division, 48-year-old Tanna Henson was riding in a 1984 Skeeter boat with 51-year-old Scotty Smallwood of Lohman, MO….when their boat hit an object in the water and ejected them.

They were both taken to University Hospital in Columbia, where Henson was later pronounced dead and Smallwood was admitted with Moderate injuries.