JEFFERSON CITY, Feb. 24, 2022 – The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is joining forces with 12 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations throughout Missouri for its 12th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign. During the month of March, customers can make a donation at any Jersey Mike’s restaurant to help 127 local Team Missouri athletes and the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, held June 5-12, in Orlando, Fla. Athletes will compete in 19 sports including athletics, gymnastics, swimming, tennis, basketball, flag football and many more.

The Month of Giving campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 30, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and the local state Programs attending the USA Games.

For the first time in the 12-year history of Month of Giving, Jersey Mike’s owners and operators nationwide will support a single cause. The company hopes to surpass last year’s record-breaking $15 million raised for charity. Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $47 million for local charities since it began in 2011.

“We’ve been involved with Special Olympics since 1975, and it is an honor for Jersey Mike’s to be the presenting partner of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “We support the organization’s mission to foster inclusivity, and help its athletes shine on and off the field. I invite everyone to join us and celebrate our country’s Special Olympics athletes during Month of Giving.”

Every four years, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states unite to compete in one of the most beloved and inspiring sporting events in the US – the Special Olympics USA Games. It is all part of a global movement using sports to end discrimination and empower people with intellectual disabilities. Jersey Mike’s is the presenting sponsor of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Throughout March, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or in-store. On Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s restaurants will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in – whether in-store, on-line or through the app – to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and the local state Programs attending the USA Games.

About Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 2,000 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.” For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes.com).

About Special Olympics USA Games

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is scheduled for June 5-12, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Jersey Mike’s Subs is the Presenting Partner and the event is hosted by Disney. During this magical week, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will travel to Florida to unite in one of the country’s most cherished sporting events. The USA Games is hosted once every four years and showcases 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports and 30 events throughout the week including forums and VIP receptions. For more information, please visit www.2022USAGames.org or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsUSAGames), Instagram (instagram.com/specialolympicsusagames), and Twitter (twitter.com/2022USAGames ) .

About Special Olympics Missouri

Special Olympics Missouri is a year-round program of sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Thousands of athletes participate in 16 Olympic-type sports throughout the state. Special Olympics provides people with intellectual disabilities continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy as they participate in the sharing of gifts and friendship with their fellow athletes, their family and friends, and communities across Missouri.

Special Olympics Missouri is proud of our financial health returning 82 percent of every dollar back to program services. We are privileged to be recognized with these honors: Better Business Bureau A+ Charity Accreditation, Charity Navigator 4-star rating and an inductee into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame – Class of 2013.

Visit Special Olympics at www.somo.org. Engage with us on Twitter @somissouri; fb.com/specialolympicsmo.