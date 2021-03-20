Job Fair Hosted By The Department Of Workforce Development Aims To Help Missourians Get Back To Work

Jobs in health care will be the focus of the Return Strong Virtual Job Fair, beginning April 6th.

The Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development says the goal is to get Missourians back to work after the layoffs imposed during COVID shutdowns and restrictions.

The fairs run through June 22nd.

April 6 and June 22 virtual job fairs to feature openings in health care

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) will focus on health care opening during its Return Strong Virtual Job Fair on Tuesday, April 6. The Return Strong Virtual Job Fairs are part of the state’s efforts to help Missourians skill up and get back to work following the economic downturn caused by layoffs from the COVID-19 pandemic. Job seekers statewide will be able to search job listings, meet with hiring organizations, receive tips for resume writing and job interviews, and learn more about Missouri Job Center services and training opportunities. The health care industry accounts for nearly 14 percent of Missouri’s private-sector workforce, and with an aging patient population, the industry is expected to grow in the coming years. The April 6 fair will be the third virtual job fair since December 2020 featuring health care positions. The previous fairs linked more than 1,500 job seekers to hiring employers. Because of the continued demand for health care workers, an additional Return Strong Virtual Job Fair focused on health care has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 22. “Health care workers play a vital role in securing Missouri’s economic future and ensuring the health and safety of its citizens,” said Dr. Mardy Leather, director of workforce development. “We’ve all seen the importance of health care heroes throughout the pandemic. It’s important that we continue to connect more job seekers to those in-demand open positions.” Including the two health care focused fairs, there are still seven virtual job fairs scheduled for spring 2021. The next virtual job fair will be held March 23, with nearly 100 manufacturing employers participating. All fairs will take place on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the following dates: March 23 (manufacturing)

April 6 (health care)

April 20

May 4

May 18 (information technology)

June 8 (remote & part-time work)

June 22 (health care)

Interested job seekers can register for the April 6 fair, and any of the other upcoming fairs at returnstrongmo. easyvirtualfair.com. Job seekers should create a profile and upload their resumes so employers can easily reach out after the event.

Employers interested in taking part in upcoming fairs can register and set up their virtual booths at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth. com. The employer deadline to register for the April 6 fair is Friday, March 26.

Learn more about employment services through the Office of Workforce Development at jobs.mo.gov.