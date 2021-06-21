News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Jobs Remain Plenty But Workers Are Hard To Find

By

woman in black long sleeve shirt using macbook

Photo by Magnet.me on Unsplash

A number of Americans aren’t returning to the jobs they had before the pandemic….and others are quitting the jobs they currently have.

Because of this, there are employers who are becoming desperate to find workers, even here in the Lake area.

As America reopens, employers can’t find help…with more than 9.3 million open jobs.

Right now, one reason nearly four million people quit their jobs in April the highest quit rate in 20 years.

Some area restaurants say they remain understaffed and often have close early.

Filed Under: Business, Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com