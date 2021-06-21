Jobs Remain Plenty But Workers Are Hard To Find

A number of Americans aren’t returning to the jobs they had before the pandemic….and others are quitting the jobs they currently have.

Because of this, there are employers who are becoming desperate to find workers, even here in the Lake area.

As America reopens, employers can’t find help…with more than 9.3 million open jobs.

Right now, one reason nearly four million people quit their jobs in April the highest quit rate in 20 years.

Some area restaurants say they remain understaffed and often have close early.