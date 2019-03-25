Joel Stoner Seeking Bench Trial in Sex Charges Involving Teenage

The case of a former Climax Springs bus driver accused of sex-related charges involving a female juvenile is scheduled to return to the courtroom today. Several motions filed on behalf of the accused, Joel Stoner, appear on the docket for Monday including allowing for personal attire to be worn during court proceedings, notice of intent to introduce prior sexual conduct and a motion to forgo a jury trial in favor of a bench trial in which the judge, for all intent purposes, also serves as the jury with a final say on guilt or innocence. Stoner is charged with statutory rape, child molestation and two counts of sodomy in connection to alleged incidents which happened in October, 2015, with a 15-year-old girl. Stoner admits in court documents to kissing the girl but denies having had sex with her. The case is being heard in Laclede County on a change of venue from Camden County. A jury trial had been scheduled to begin today.