News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Joel Stoner Seeking Bench Trial in Sex Charges Involving Teenage

By Leave a Comment

The case of a former Climax Springs bus driver accused of sex-related charges involving a female juvenile is scheduled to return to the courtroom today. Several motions filed on behalf of the accused, Joel Stoner, appear on the docket for Monday including allowing for personal attire to be worn during court proceedings, notice of intent to introduce prior sexual conduct and a motion to forgo a jury trial in favor of a bench trial in which the judge, for all intent purposes, also serves as the jury with a final say on guilt or innocence. Stoner is charged with statutory rape, child molestation and two counts of sodomy in connection to alleged incidents which happened in October, 2015, with a 15-year-old girl. Stoner admits in court documents to kissing the girl but denies having had sex with her. The case is being heard in Laclede County on a change of venue from Camden County. A jury trial had been scheduled to begin today.

 

 

 

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!