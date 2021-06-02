Johnson And Johnson Still Face Lawsuits In Baby Powder Cancer Claims

A pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID shot offered in the Lake Area is now lifted, but the company is facing thousands of lawsuits from women around the country that say they got cancer from using the company’s Baby Powder.

The U-S Supreme Court is upholding a $2 billion-dollar verdict in favor of more than 20 women from 12 different states.

Justices did not offer details after rejecting Johnson & Johnson’s appeal.

A Missouri jury first gave the women 4.7 billion dollars, but later reduced the award to $2 billion dollars after two women were dropped from the lawsuit.

Johnson and Johnson is denying the accusation it’s Baby Powder has asbestos in it.