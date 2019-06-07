Johnson Faces Eleven Charges Stemming from Camden County Pursuit

A man authorities say fled from law enforcement and stole a gun from a Camden County residence before being captured in St. Genevieve County is facing several charges. Dillon Johnson is charged with first-degree burglary, resisting arrest by fleeing, two counts of fourth-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, harassment, and multiple traffic violations. The incident that led to the charges took place May 26th and began when Johnson refused to comply with an attempted traffic stop on Highway 5.