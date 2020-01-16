Joshua Miller Sentenced to 50 Years on Statutory Sodomy and Incest Charges

After being found guilty in October on charges of statutory sodomy and incest, a Morgan County man learns his fate on Thursday. 35-year-old Joshua Miller was handed the jury recommended sentence of 50 years on the sodomy charge and another four years on the incest…the sentences to run concurrently in the department of corrections. The victim was under 12 years old. Miller was originally charged in connection to the sex-related offenses in June of 2018 and had been held since the guilty verdict when his bond was revoked by the court. Circuit Judge Kenneth Hayden presided over the sentencing which also saw the prosecution express its gratitude to all involved in the case and, ultimately, for the final outcome.