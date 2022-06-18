News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News Politics Top Stories

Judge Candidate Hopefuls Take To The Airwaves

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 15, 2022 , ,
closeup photo of gavel

Candidate hopefuls for the circuit judge position took to the KRMS Radio airwaves on Tuesday reaching out to potential voters in the upcoming August Primary election.

Incumbent Kenneth Hayden says a vote for him will provide the 26th Judicial Circuit with many years of continued experience…“As a circuit judge, I’ve had just about every circuit civil case that could come before the court. I’ve handled a tremendous number of felony cases that have come before our circuit, and tried….I can’t tell how many pre-trials…..you know I’ve been at it a long time.”

Challenger Fawzy Simon says his several years as a public defender and a private attorney gives him the practical experience needed for the position…“I’ve been nothing but a trial lawyer. That’s all I do. Um. And that’s, you know, that’s what you need to uh, you need that experience as a trial attorney to uh, come in and preside over a trial.”

The Primary election is set for Tuesday, August 2nd.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Crime Local News State News Top Stories

NASCAR Star Clint Bowyer Linked To Fatal Accident In Lake Ozark

Jun 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Two More Lake Residents Added To HWP Missing Person’s Cases

Jun 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Politics

LOCLG To Discuss Hazard Mitigation Plans Next Tuesday

Jun 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News State News Top Stories

NASCAR Star Clint Bowyer Linked To Fatal Accident In Lake Ozark

Jun 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Two More Lake Residents Added To HWP Missing Person’s Cases

Jun 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Politics

LOCLG To Discuss Hazard Mitigation Plans Next Tuesday

Jun 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Transportation, Water and Sewer Highlighting Osage Beach Meeting

Jun 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com