Candidate hopefuls for the circuit judge position took to the KRMS Radio airwaves on Tuesday reaching out to potential voters in the upcoming August Primary election.

Incumbent Kenneth Hayden says a vote for him will provide the 26th Judicial Circuit with many years of continued experience…“As a circuit judge, I’ve had just about every circuit civil case that could come before the court. I’ve handled a tremendous number of felony cases that have come before our circuit, and tried….I can’t tell how many pre-trials…..you know I’ve been at it a long time.”

Challenger Fawzy Simon says his several years as a public defender and a private attorney gives him the practical experience needed for the position…“I’ve been nothing but a trial lawyer. That’s all I do. Um. And that’s, you know, that’s what you need to uh, you need that experience as a trial attorney to uh, come in and preside over a trial.”

The Primary election is set for Tuesday, August 2nd.