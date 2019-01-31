News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Judge Denies Bond Reduction for Ferguson; Rickey Bond Hearing Postponed

One Lake Area fugitive recently taken into custody learns the fate of her request for a bond reduction while another will have to wait a while longer to hear the fate of his request. Aubrey Ferguson, who’s accused of going on the run with her six-year-old son after failing to return him to his court-ordered custodial father, appeared with her attorney in Camden County Associate Circuit Court this week where arguments and victim input were heard on the bond reduction request. The request was denied and Ferguson’s case was set for a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 13th. She’s being held on a $200-thousand bond in Camden County.

Tom Rickey, a Sunrise Beach businessman facing several felonies, including allegations of trying to hit an ex-girlfriend with his car and removing a court-ordered GPS before going on the run with his kids to Kansas City where he was caught by federal marshals,also appeared in associate court this week. His request for bond reduction continued until February 5th. Rickey continues to be held without bond.

