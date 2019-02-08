Judge Grants Bond Reduction for Miller County Shooting Suspect

A judge has agreed to reduce bond for an Eldon man accused in a New Year’s Eve shooting. Thomas Stogsdil, Jr. allegedly shot a woman during a dispute involving her dog and who the animal liked better. He’s charged with second-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. His bond was originally set at $75,000. That has now been reduced to $7,500 cash or surety. His next court date is a case review scheduled for March 20th.