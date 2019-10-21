Judge Grants Rape Suspect’s Motion for O-R Bond

A man accused of rape in Miller County has been granted a motion to be released on his own recognizance. Matthew Tocco is charged with first-degree rape and sodomy and is scheduled to be back in court November 20th for a case review. His bond was originally set at $200,000 after he allegedly raped a woman while children were present inside the home. His attorney filed a motion for an OR bond or bond reduction. Earlier this month, the judge granted that motion with a stipulation that the suspect be monitored through GPS.