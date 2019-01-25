Judge Sets Bond for Child Porn Suspect Who Skipped Court Hearing

An Eldon man arrested this week after skipping a hearing on child pornography charges has been granted bond. Kyle Gann failed to show for a hearing earlier this month, prompting the court to issue a no-bond warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody at a local gym following a tip to authorities. Thursday a judge agreed to set a $2,000 cash or surety bond. Gann has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for March 12th on the charge of possession of child pornography.