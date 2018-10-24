News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Judge Strikes Down Affidavit Portion of Voter ID Law

Election officials will not be able to ask you to sign an affidavit to vote in the upcoming general election.  A Cole County judge issued a ruling on Tuesday clarifying that a previous ruling striking down the affidavit procedure DOES apply to local election officials, not just the Secretary of State.  Under the previous enforcement of the state’s Voter ID law, if you didn’t have a photo ID, you could cast a regular ballot after signing the affidavit.  Now you cannot be required to sign the affidavit.  You’ll be able to vote by presenting another form of approved ID including a voter registration card, utility bill, bank statement, or college ID. The court also ruled that the state and local election officials cannot advertise or distribute information stating that photo ID’s are required to vote.

