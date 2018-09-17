Judge Strikes Down “Clean Missouri” Amendment; Organizers Plan to Appeal

A ballot issue that supporters say would help clean up Missouri politics has been struck down by the court. Amendment 1, better knownas “Clean Missouri,” contained several provisions, the most significant of which would have changed the way redistricting is handled. It also placed limits on campaign contributions, gifts to elected officials, and restrictions on former lawmakers becoming lobbyists. The proposal was struck down by a judge in Cole County on Friday. Organizers of the “Clean Missouri” movement say they expected the decision and plan to appeal.