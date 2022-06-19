News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Juneteenth Celebrated This Sunday & Monday Across The US

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 18, 2022 , ,
As we near the halfway mark of the year, many may not be aware that the country observes “Juneteenth”…a Federal holiday on Sunday.

The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act was signed in 2021 by President Biden.

The holiday officially observes the day in 1865 when slaves in Galveston, Texas, were informed that they were free…two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Lincoln.

And with the holiday falling on a weekend, it means the day will officially be observed Monday with government offices and financial institutions taking the day off.

