Juneteenth Now A National Holiday – Some GOV Offices Will Be Closed

A number of state and federal Government offices will be closed today in observance of tomorrow’s new national holiday, Juneteenth.

Some courts are also closing in various counties across the state.

President Biden signed the holiday into law yesterday (Thursday), which sent States scrambling to prepare for the new national holiday.

The holiday recognizes the end of slavery in the United States.

The Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in the South in 1863, but it wasn’t enforced in certain areas until 1865.