Junior Police Academy Applications Open – Essays Must Be Turned In July 1st

If you have a child yet to reach high school who’s thinking about a career wearing a badge, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know about its Junior Police Academy.

It’s going to be happening during the first week of August and kids need to have an essay turned in to the Sheriff’s Office by July 1st.

Twenty-five to 30 students will be accepted and you can get more details by contacting the Camden County Sheriff’s Office or by reaching out to the Hurricane Deck School Resource Officer.