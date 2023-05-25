Thu. May 25th, 2023

 

Jury Trial Of Lake Ozark Man Involved In Horsehoe Bend Shooting Set For 2024

Wednesday, May 24th, 2023

The date for a jury trial of a Lake Ozark man accused of shooting a Horseshoe Bend man in late March has been put on the docket.

Courthouse records show a pre-trial conference date of January 17th with a five-day jury trial now set to begin on April 8th.

It’s alleged that James Mark fled into a wooded area near Scarsdale Circle following the shooting and then tried to swipe a nearby car.

Responding deputies recovered some clothing believed to be worn at the crime scene and identified Mark as the shooting suspect.

A tip led deputies to another residence the following day where Mark was taken into custody without further incident.

Mark is formally charged with first-degree assault and burglary, armed criminal action, tampering with a motor vehicle and escape or attempted escape.

He continues to be held without bond.

Reporter Mike Anthony

