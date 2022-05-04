News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Jury Trial Set For Laclede County Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Children

May 4, 2022
The case of a 74-year-old Camdenton man facing four counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15 will go before a jury in late July.

Gordon Mitchell appeared with his attorney, Monday, for a pre-trial hearing in Laclede County Circuit Court.

Mitchell is accused of exposing his genitals to children who were attending a YMCA Summer Day Camp, in Lebanon, in July of last year.

Mitchell remains free after posting a $25-thousand bond shortly after his arrest.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin on July 25th.

