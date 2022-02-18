News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Justice Department Sues Missouri over Gun Enforcement Law

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Feb 18, 2022 , , , , ,

After much controversy, the Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the State of Missouri over Governor Parson’s federal-gun-law-enforcement ban.

The conflict led the Justice Department to withdraw from the Safer Streets Initiative, which helped lawmakers to better tackle violent crimes. Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the Biden Administration is to blame.

“Time and again, the Biden Administration has put partisan politics ahead of public safety,” Schmitt said. “Make no mistake, the law is on our side in this case, and I intend to beat the Biden Administration in court once again.”

The lawsuit, filed by the Justice Department, seeks to block the state from banning the enforcement of federal gun laws.

A Separate lawsuit is already pending in the Missouri Supreme Court, which would also potentially end Parson’s anti-federal gun law.

