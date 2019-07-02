K.C. Man Arrested for DWI After Wreck in Miller County

A Kansas City man is facing charges stemming from an accident on Village Marina Road in Miller County. 48-year old Michael Craig failed to negotiate a curve just after 8:30 Monday night, sending his vehicle off the roadway and down a steep embankment. It happened east of Unicorn Road. The vehicle overturned but Craig, who was wearing a seatbelt, escaped with just minor injuries. He was taken to the Miller County jail on pending charges of DWI and no insurance.