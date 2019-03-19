K.C. Man Released Last Month Arrested Again on New Drug Charges in Lake Area

A 29-year-old Kansas City man faces charges after being taken into custody by Osage Beach police on Saturday. Lieutenant Michael O’Day says Jonathan Ray Standley is charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. The case was referred to the Camden County Associate Circuit Court where charges were formally filed. Bond for Standley was set at $5,000. Standley was just released last month from Camden County on his own recognizance on another felony possession charge.