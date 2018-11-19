News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

K.C. Woman Allegedly Stole from Employer at Lake of the Ozarks

By Leave a Comment

A Kansas City woman is accused of stealing from her employer in the lake area.  LaChelle Marie White has been charged with two felony counts of stealing $750 or more.  White was employed by the Ozark Distillery in Osage Beach as a sales representative.  During the time of her employment she allegedly was issued over 400 bottles of alcohol to sell to local stores.  The company says more than 160 bottles are unaccounted for and White allegedly took payments from some stores that she never turned in to the distillery.  She also was apparently  given a tasting kit valued at over $300 that has never been returned.  The total value of all items and missing payments comes to over $3600. 

