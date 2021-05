A Kaiser man’s facing DWI and other charges after his arrest in Camden County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Anthony Carlson was not driving on the right side of the road and he also wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

But investigators also say marijuana and other drug paraphernalia was found in Carslon’s possession and they also say he had no auto insurance.

Carslon was taken to the Camden County Jail.