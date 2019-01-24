Kaiser Woman Arrested After Alleged Break-in

A Kaiser woman is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a combination business & residence. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday to a call of a burglary in progress at 350 Kaiser Industrial Drive. When the deputy arrived he discovered that a deadbolt lock had been removed from the door. Upon entering the building, the suspect was found inside the residential area of the structure. Nicole Lynn Glenny was taken into custody without any further incident. She’s charged with second-degree burglary.