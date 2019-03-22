Kaiser Woman Charged with Sex Offense

A Kaiser woman is brought up on a charge of second-degree sexual conduct with a nursing facility resident or vulnerable person. Court documents, in Camden County, indicate that the charge was filed, Tuesday, against Kathleen Ufheil. The charge dates back to an incident which, allegedly, happened back at the beginning of November. It is considered a class-B misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to one-thousand dollars.