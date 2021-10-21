Kaiser Woman Missing Since Wednesday

The Miller County Sheriff’s office is issuing an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Kaiser woman.

Officials say 69-year-old Debra Charlene Wise was last seen at her home on 63 Oak bend Road around 4AM on the 20th.

She’s described as a while female, 5-foot-tall weighing 125 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

The Sheriff’s office says she suffers from schizophrenia and cancer.

Debra does own a 2008 Chrysler 300 with MO plate MYSWED and it was last seen at her home, however official believe she may be in route to Tennessee.

Anyone with information should contact 911 immediately.

For further information please contact: Miller County Sheriff’s Department

573-369-2341

