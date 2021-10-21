News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Kaiser Woman Missing Since Wednesday

By

The Miller County Sheriff’s office is issuing an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Kaiser woman.

Officials say 69-year-old Debra Charlene Wise was last seen at her home on 63 Oak bend Road around 4AM on the 20th.

She’s described as a while female, 5-foot-tall weighing 125 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

The Sheriff’s office says she suffers from schizophrenia and cancer.

Debra does own a 2008 Chrysler 300 with MO plate MYSWED and it was last seen at her home, however official believe she may be in route to Tennessee.

Anyone with information should contact 911 immediately.

 

****More info:

For further information please contact:     Miller County Sheriff’s Department

573-369-2341

 

EMPHASIS:  Endangered Silver Advisory Alert

 

State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory

 

The Miller County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 63 Oak Bend Road Kaiser, MO at 4:00 AM on 10/20/2021.

 

The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:

Debra Charlene Wise, a white, female, age 69, hgt 5′ 00″, 125 lbs, blond hair, blue eyes, wearing unknown clothing.   

 

Diagnosed Medical Condition(s):  Schizophrenia and cancer

 

Vehicle Information:

Black 2008 Chrysler 300 bearing MO, MYSWED last seen at the subject’s residence, possibly en route to Tennessee via unknown routes of travel.

 

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident:

 

Wise was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia, she left her residence this morning and has not had contact with family since leaving.

 

 

Anyone seeing the missing person, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Miller County Sheriff’s Department at 573-369-2341.

