Kansas City Man Facing Domestic Assault Charges In Camden County

By

A Kansas City man is facing assault charges in Camden County.

According to the Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Tan-Tar-A drive and found a woman who had been beaten.

Investigators say the woman’s father, Alberto Zunun-Perez, initially told deputies that two men had “forced their way” into the room and assaulted his daughter.

He also gave the deputies a fake name during the interview.

The woman and several witnesses told Deputies that was not the case, instead her father had punched her multiple times and had threatened to throw her from the balcony because she was trying to leave her room.

Perez is currently being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.

