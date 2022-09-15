KC Chiefs Former Assistant Coach Strikes Plea Deal In Car Crash

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has pleaded guilty under a plea deal to one felony count of driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury.

Under the plea deal as part of a plea deal that will cap his jail time at four years.

Reid, a son of Coach Andy Reid could have faced a maximum 7 years in prison for the February 2021 accident that left a child in another vehicle with a traumatic brain injury but under the plea deal his sentence would be capped at 4 years.

The 37 year old Reid apologized to the child’s family at a Monday court appearance where he entered the guilty plea.

However the child’s mother Felicia Miller says the family opposed the plea agreement.