Kehoe – Ashcroft Not Entering Race For Blunt’s Senate Seat In 2022

At least two top Missouri Republicans will not be running for the U-S Senate in 2022.

Current Missouri U-S Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican, has announced he will not be running for re-election next year.

But Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe has announced he will not be vying for the Republican nomination for Blunt’s Senate seat so he can focus on running for Governor of Missouri in 2024.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft took his name out of contention for the Senate seat March 10th.

Some GOP members of the U-S House who might be in the mix to replace Blunt include Representatives Jason Smith, Ann Wagner and Billy Long.

Three Democrats will be running for Blunt’s seat in 2022, and they include former State Senator Scott Sifton, activist Jason Kander and U-S Marine veteran Lucas Kunce.