Heads up Lake Area KIA drivers.

The company is recalling more than 410,000 to fix a problem that can stop the air bags from inflating in a crash.

The recall covers certain Forte models from 2017 and 2018, Sedona minivans and Soul SUVs from 2017 through 2019.

Officials say the air bag control computer cover can contact a memory chip and damage the electrical circuit, which could stop the air bags from inflating.

Dealers will inspect the computer and either update software or replace it.

Owners will be notified by mail starting March 21.

